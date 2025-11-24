Seo Hyun Jin And Chang Ryul Go On An Awkward Yet Endearing First Date In New Drama “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has teased the dynamic between Seo Hyun Jin and Chang Ryul!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Joon Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin) is an obstetrician-gynecologist who seems to live a proper life, but she shut herself off completely after her mother’s accident seven years ago. She tells herself being alone is easier, but in truth, she is stuck at a point where even starting a relationship feels difficult.

Joo Do Hyun, a music director, is a man who makes others feel comfortable with his natural manners and a touch of humor. Yet, for some reason, he shows little interest in his own romantic life.

One day, in the quiet rhythm of his everyday life, he unexpectedly crosses paths with Joon Kyung, who lives next door, and their brief encounter leaves an unusually lasting sense of warmth. Gradually, the two begin to notice each other, recognizing each other’s voids first and feeling an inexplicable attraction that is hard to describe.

The newly released stills show their first date, which comes about as a result of this connection. The setting is neither a fancy restaurant nor a cozy, sentimental café, but a grilled eel restaurant. This unexpected choice marks the start of a special relationship between the two.

The contrast in their expressions as they face each other is striking. While Joon Kyung appears rigid, Do Hyun’s smile is relaxed and gentle. For a first date, the scene is simple, yet it feels honest. A mix of awkwardness and excitement fills the moment, making the sense that this pairing is strangely compelling.

The production team said, “Because Joon Kyung and Do Hyun are moving at different speeds in their relationship, the curiosity and attraction between them are even stronger. Keep in mind that this is not a perfectly staged date, but a first scene filled with awkwardness, discomfort, and excitement all at once.” They added, “The clashing and misaligned emotions, along with subtle differences in their moods, will make the emotional journey of the two even deeper and more intense.”

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Why Her?” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Chang Ryul in “Welcome to Waikiki 2”:

Watch Now

Source (1)