Kim Hee Sun And Jin Seo Yeon Have A Tense Confrontation In “No Next Life”

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

Previously on “No Next Life,” Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) returned to the workforce and became a working mom. However, with her longtime nemesis Yang Mi Sook (Han Ji Hye) and her junior colleague Song Ye Na (Go Won Hee) trying to sabotage her at every turn, Jo Na Jung’s return to the world of home shopping wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

In the upcoming episode, a tense confrontation unfolds between Jo Na Jung and Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon), who have been close friends for 20 years. Jo Na Jung recommends Song Ye Na as a guest for Lee Il Li’s popular talk show, and the filming proceeds smoothly. However, after the broadcast ends, Lee Il Li loses her temper and unleashes her anger at Jo Na Jung. Viewers are curious to find out the reason behind this tense confrontation between the two longtime friends.

Commenting on the released stills, the production team stated, “Through this scene, Jo Na Jung and Lee Il Li encounter a core incident that will cause major ripples in their 20-year friendship. Additionally, episodes 5 and 6 will show Jo Na Jung, Lee Il Li, and Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin)—lifelong friends in their early forties—facing new challenges. Please stay tuned.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on November 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

