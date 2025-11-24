Lee Jung Jae And Lim Ji Yeon Share Their First Phone Call As Secret Friends In “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin continued the unlikely bond that began through a secondhand trading app. By confiding in each other about their tangled real-life troubles, the two became anonymous “secret friends.” However, the episode ended on a tense note as Wi Jeong Sin faced the threat of a lawsuit triggered by a tip-off from Kwon Se Na (Oh Yeon Seo).

In the newly released stills, after their first phone call attempt fell through, the pair finally manages to connect—both wearing expressions filled with nervous excitement and fluttery anticipation. Viewers are now left wondering: what kind of conversation will these secret friends share from behind the safety of anonymity—and will Wi Jeong Sin recognize the voice that sounds suspiciously identical to Lim Hyeon Jun?

Another set of stills captures Wi Jeong Sin confronting the lawsuit crisis head-on. Following her exclusive exposé on Yoon Jeong Ho’s (Jang Gwang) scandal, she suddenly finds herself in legal jeopardy. With Yoon Hwa Young (Seo Ji Hye) coldly instructing her to handle it on her own, Jeong Sin heads straight to Yoon Jeong Ho’s house. Her sharp, determined gaze—even in the midst of crisis—paired with Yoon Jeong Ho’s irritated expression as he points accusingly at her only deepens curiosity about how this confrontation will unfold.

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 24 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

