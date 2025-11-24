Song Geon Hee Announces Military Enlistment Date

“Lovely Runner” star Song Geon Hee will enlist in the military this December.

On November 24, a media outlet reported Song Geon Hee’s military enlistment news.

In response to the report, his agency JG Entertainment stated, “Song Geon Hee will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the Army on December 1.”

After completing basic military training, Song Geon Hee will fulfill his mandatory service. He is scheduled to be discharged in May 2027.

Born in 1997, Song Geon Hee debuted in 2017 through the web drama “Flat.” He has since appeared in various dramas including “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” “SKY Castle,” “Moment of Eighteen,” “Lovely Runner,” and “Family by Choice.”

In particular, the actor received much love for his role as Kim Tae Sung in “Lovely Runner,” the drama starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon which successfully wrapped up in May of last year.

Wishing Song Geon Hee a safe and healthy service!

Source (1) (2)