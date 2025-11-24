Yoon Kye Sang Closes In On A New Threat In “Heroes Next Door”

“Heroes Next Door” has unveiled new stills for tonight’s episode!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The previous episodes centered on a mysterious explosion that shook the quiet neighborhood of Changri. In the upcoming Episode 3, the chase begins as the neighborhood task force team pieces together clues from the series of explosions.

The newly released stills show insurance investigator Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang) infiltrating a location in secret while wearing a mask. His sharp, focused gaze—befitting a former special forces operative—suggests that he’s onto something far more serious than a routine investigation. Additional stills capture Choi Kang and Kwak Byung Nam (Jin Sun Kyu) returning to the site of the intense standoff seen in Episode 2, only to encounter an unexpected situation that leaves them stunned.

Meanwhile, another photo shows Choi Kang sitting across from a neighbor holding a baby, the uneasy atmosphere behind his calm exterior heightening anticipation for the action he’ll unleash in the new episode.

The next episode of “Heroes Next Door” will air on November 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

