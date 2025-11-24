“Surely Tomorrow” Director Dishes On Using Seasons, Style, And Emotion To Tell Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An’s Love Story

The director behind the upcoming JTBC drama “Surely Tomorrow” has shared more insights into the making of the series!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Director Im Hyun Wook, known for his works in “Reflection of You” and “King the Land,” spoke about his first impression of “Surely Tomorrow”: “While reading the script, my mouth was smiling but my eyes were crying. It was a rare romance that delivered humor, excitement, and a lingering sadness all at once. That’s why I immediately thought, ‘These emotions must be brought to life on screen.’”

He continued, “I believe the essential element of romance is creating the right kind of fluttering emotion that matches the unique color of the story. For that reason, this project wasn’t just another romance for me—it felt like revisiting the emotional trajectory I’ve built throughout my directing career.”

The director then explained that his biggest challenge was “figuring out how to visually portray the emotional flow between the characters.” He added, “If you calculate the actual time Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo were together over nearly two decades, it doesn’t even add up to a full year. But that short time was enough to shake both of their destinies. So rather than dividing their story into three separate phases, I wanted it to feel like one continuous emotional thread.”

He also noted that each era of their relationship was visually distinguished through the characters’ appearances. “To show Gyeong Do’s consistent nature, we made only subtle adjustments to his appearance across the years so he wouldn’t look drastically different. Ji Woo, on the other hand, was designed with clearly distinct styles for each period—just by looking at her, you should be able to tell her age in that timeline.” Through this, he aimed to depict Gyeong Do as the unchanging axis and Ji Woo as the flowing, ever-shifting emotion.

Furthermore, the director revealed that the seasons themselves were treated as characters in the drama: “We wanted to feature spring, summer, fall, and winter on screen because the shifting emotions of our leads resonate with the moods of each season. To achieve this, we even filmed certain scenes in seasons different from the actual season during filming.”

Finally, the director expressed, “Hearing that so many people have been waiting for ‘Surely Tomorrow’ made me look forward to unveiling it even more. I’m filled with excitement and anticipation now that Gyeong Do and Ji Woo’s story will finally reach viewers. I hope that even after the last scene ends, our drama will stay in your hearts for a long time.”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

