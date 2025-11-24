Kim Yo Han, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, And More Flash Warm And Youthful Smiles In New University Poster For “LOVE.exe”

Wavve’s original series “LOVE.exe” has unveiled a vibrant new group poster showcasing the full lineup of Hangang University’s students!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

Spoilers

The previous episodes depicted Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San growing closer to each other. After Ju Yeon San sensed the connection between Kang Min Hak and Jinny (Bang Minah), she found herself going through unexpected emotional shifts—while Kang Min Hak started greeting her with a smile he’d never shown before, hinting at the sweet changes blossoming between them.

The newly released poster gathers the students of Hangang University’s Department of Convergent Physical Technology & Global Content Development, capturing a bright and youthful atmosphere with warm sunlight and refreshing smiles. The tagline—“Love is a solo match! Revolution is a team effort!”—adds anticipation for the increasingly unpredictable and heated romances ahead.

In the upcoming episodes, all eyes will not only be on the push-and-pull dynamic between opposites Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San, but also on the unique love stories of Yang Na Rae (Kwon Young Eun) and Kang Dong Won (Minseo), who will each navigate romance in their own ways.

Recent episodes have also shown Paeng Gil Tan (Lee Joon Hyuk) and Im Yu Ri (Kang Shin) from the modeling department forming unexpected connections, raising curiosity about the developments awaiting them in the second half. Meanwhile, Ban Ji No (Lim Sung Kyun)—the scene-stealing rival who delivers perfect comedic timing—is expected to continue making an impact.

The next four episodes of “LOVE.exe” will be released on November 27 at 11 a.m. KST.

