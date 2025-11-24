Bae Hyeon Seong In Talks To Join Kim Hyun Joo In New Thriller Film By 'Train To Busan' Director

Bae Hyeon Seong is in talks to team up with Kim Hyun Joo for a new film!

On November 24, it was reported that Bae Hyeon Seong is set to join director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film “Paradise Lost” (literal title), which has already confirmed Kim Hyun Joo as one of its stars.

A representative from his agency Awesome ENT shared, “Bae Hyeon Seong has received an offer to appear in director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film ‘Paradise Lost’ and is currently reviewing it positively.”

Based on a popular novel adapted from an original story co-written by director Yeon Sang Ho and writer Ryu Yong Jae of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” and “Parasyte: The Grey,” “Paradise Lost” is a suspense thriller exploring the blurred line between the virtual and real worlds, and the growing conflict between AI and humans.

The film revolves around a mother–son narrative, with Kim Hyun Joo confirmed for the role of the mother. Should he accept the offer, Bae Hyeon Seong will portray her son, forming the emotional core of the story.

If finalized, this would mark Bae Hyeon Seong’s second collaboration with director Yeon Sang Ho. He previously made a brief appearance in “Hellbound” Season 2, which also starred Kim Hyun Joo.

Filming for “Paradise Lost” is slated to begin early next month. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2) (3)