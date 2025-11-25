Veteran Actor Lee Soon Jae Passes Away

Beloved actor Lee Soon Jae has passed away at the age of 91.

According to the bereaved family and his agency, the actor passed away on the dawn of November 25.

Born in 1934, Lee Soon Jae graduated from the department of Philosophy at Seoul National University. Lee Soon Jae was one of the oldest active actors in Korea, being a prominent part of Korea’s broadcasting history.

Surpassing over 100 projects, his notable works include “I’ll Become a Man,” “Dongui Bogam,” “See and See Again,” “Three Kim Generation,” “Men of the Bath House,” “Rustic Period,” “Toji, the Land,” “Mom’s Dead Upset,” “What on Earth is Love,” “High Kick!” “Again My Life,” and more.

Recently, before halting activities due to health issues, he participated in the theater performance of “Waiting for Waiting for Godot” and starred in KBS2’s “Dog Knows Everything,” which landed him the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.

Our deepest condolences to Lee Soon Jae’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Source (1) (2)