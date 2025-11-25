Jo Bo Ah Announces Pregnancy

Actress Jo Bo Ah is becoming a mother!

On November 25, a media outlet reported that Jo Bo Ah is currently pregnant and is expected to give birth in late winter next year.

In response to the report, Jo Bo Ah’s agency XYZ Studio released the following statement:

Hello, this is XYZ Studio. We would like to share our official statement regarding the news reported today about actress Jo Bo Ah. Actress Jo Bo Ah is expecting a child. We ask that you watch over her with warm blessings, and we ask for your generous understanding that we cannot share further details including her due date. We are deeply grateful to everyone who always sends Jo Bo Ah love and support, and after her return she will repay you with great performances as an actress. Once again, we sincerely thank you for the blessings and warm encouragement you have sent to Jo Bo Ah.

Jo Bo Ah married a non-celebrity in October of last year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

