Watch: Choo Young Woo And Shin Sia’s New Romance Film Confirms Premiere Date With First Poster And Teaser

Upcoming film “Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal translation) has revealed its premiere date with its first poster and teaser!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to restore her memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

The newly released poster shows Jae Won and Seo Yoon gazing at each other on a beach at sunset. Seo Yoon and Jae Won are featured alongside the poster’s caption, “I’ll love the tomorrow you again,” creating a feeling that is both touching and thrilling.

The teaser also shows the two from their very first moments together along with the tender memories they create, building anticipation for the film.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is set to hit theaters on December 24.

