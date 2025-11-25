Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Face Each Other With Conflicted Feelings In New Drama “Surely Tomorrow” Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled new posters!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The newly released character posters show the complex emotions of two people who meet again, seemingly by chance but inevitably. Inside the cafe, Lee Gyeong Do’s facial expression as he looks out the window mixes pleasure, discomfort, and lingering attachment. Facing his gaze head-on, Seo Ji Woo holds a tender longing that time has not easily erased.

But their gazes hold only tenderness, and unresolved tension remains between them. The lines, “You’re still cruel,” and, “You said that Gyeong Do would come if I waited,” reveal the layers of emotion they have built up and hint at the wounds they have carried since their breakup.

Though they look at the same place, they stand in very different emotional spaces, hinting at the changes their relationship may face.

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

