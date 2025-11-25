Ji Sung Walks Through Ruins Of Justice To Claim His Second Chance In New Drama “The Judge Returns” Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled a new poster featuring Ji Sung!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows a corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm, and travels 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

The poster displays a broken statue of the goddess of justice and Lee Han Young, walking forward from it with a commanding presence. Wearing sunglasses and stepping forward with a calm yet determined stride, he hints at the second life of Lee Han Young, crossing the boundaries of past and future. Moving steadily through the swirling debris without faltering, he cuts through the gaps left by shattered justice, showing the returning judge’s unwavering determination.

The tagline, “Shattered justice, the returning judge,” hints at the story of justice Lee Han Young will rewrite, and the intense moments of choice he will face.

The production team said, “The second teaser poster symbolically shows the moment Lee Han Young, having returned, walks forward through the swirling chaos. Please look forward to see how Lee Han Young’s second journey, full of explosive emotion and conviction, will unfold.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

