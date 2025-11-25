Jang Ki Yong Rescues Ahn Eun Jin From Her Kidnappers In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

At the end of the last broadcast, Go Da Rim was kidnapped by loan sharks due to her younger sibling’s debt, and Gong Ji Hyeok appeared like a superhero to save her. Gong Ji Hyeok dramatically waved his black card and asked the kidnappers, “How much do you need?” making the rescue mission cool yet slightly hilarious and heart-fluttering. Viewers are now anticipating how the relationship between the two will change afterward.

The newly released stills show the continuation of the rescue mission that concluded the previous episode. In the images, Gong Ji Hyeok kneels down to untie a bound Da Rim then effortlessly lifts her into his arms and calmly walks away. It is anticipated that this crisis will bring the two characters even closer.

Adding to the excitement, the production team dropped a major spoiler. They revealed that after rescuing Go Da Rim, Gong Ji Hyeok makes a bombshell declaration, telling her, “Go Da Rim, you’re mine!” Until now, Gong Ji Hyeok has mistakenly believed Go Da Rim was a married woman with a child, and he has struggled to hide his growing feelings for her. Viewers are eager to see what has changed in Gong Ji Hyeok’s heart and how Go Da Rim will react to this sudden confession.

The production team added, “In the upcoming episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s struggle to hide their growing feelings for each other will intensify. Actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will heighten viewers’ immersion by skillfully portraying the emotional journey of the two protagonists who feel an irresistible pull toward each other but cannot reveal it—sometimes in a bubbly and adorable way and other times with thrilling tension. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)