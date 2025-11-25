Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Sun Kyu, And More Pursue Their Own Agendas Following A Murder In New Drama “The Price Of Confession”

The upcoming drama “The Price of Confession” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yun Su (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch.

One still shows Ahn Yun Su being questioned in a police interrogation room. Yun Su, who had been living a peaceful life, is suddenly named the prime suspect in her husband’s murder. The images—showing her shouting desperately in a prison uniform and standing at the crime scene—increase curiosity about her innocence and fate.

In contrast, stills of Mo Eun, whose facial expression barely changes and gives little away, adds to the mysterious atmosphere. Mo Eun, who keeps a blank, unchanging facial expression in both the courtroom and interrogation room, teases at her identity as the so-called “witch.”

When she meets Yun Su in prison, Mo Eun makes her an offer she can hardly refuse in exchange for a confession.

Meanwhile, a still of Prosecutor Baek Dong Hun (Park Hae Soo), who is trying to uncover the secret deal between Yun Su and Mo Eun, shows him investigating the bloody crime scene alone, demonstrating his strong determination to get to the truth.

Another still shows Baek Dong Hun confronting Mo Eun in the interrogation room, firmly believing Yun Su is the culprit, and teases at whether he will uncover the deal and secrets between the two women.

Also drawing attention are Yun Su’s lawyer Jang Jeong Gu (Jin Sun Kyu) in the visitation room and Yun Su’s visiting friend Kim Mun Jun (Lee Mi Do).

Moreover, the stills feature Wal Soon (Kim Sun Young), a fellow inmate in the same prison as Yun Su and Mo Eun, and Yun Su’s probation officer Bae Soon Deok (Lee Sang Hee). The actions of these interconnected characters, centered around Yun Su and Mo Eun, add to the intrigue and are expected to intensify the drama’s tension.

“The Price of Confession” will premiere on December 5.

