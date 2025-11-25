Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Lee Yoo Young, And More Reveal Their Unique Personalities In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Pro Bono”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled a new poster!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The newly released poster gives a glimpse of the unique personalities of the six main characters, former judge Kang David, law enthusiast Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon), performance-driven law firm CEO Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young), eccentric know-it-all Jang Young Sil (Yoon Na Moo), the unstoppable Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won), and hardworking Hwang Joon Woo (Kang Hyung Suk). The poster also features keywords that best describe the six legal professionals, who join the pro bono team for their own individual reasons.

In the poster, Kang David, captured in the courtroom with a composed posture, exudes the confidence befitting a former judge. Park Ki Bbeum’s earnest expression and clasped hands reveal her sincere passion for pro bono work. Law firm CEO Oh Jung In commands attention with her charismatic aura.

Jang Young Sil captivates with his quirky charm. Yoo Nan Hee’s energy hints at her extraordinary drive, while Hwang Joon Woo’s focused gaze and burning determination highlight his hardworking nature.

Additionally, the poster’s caption, “Survival, justice, strategy, power, one courtroom, different motives,” suggests that the six characters may have gathered under the banner of pro bono work, but each carries a different purpose.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Kyung Ho in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch So Ju Yeon in “Seasons of Blossom”:

Watch Now

Source (1)