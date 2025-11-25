ITZY’s Yeji Named Global Brand Ambassador For Roger Vivier

ITZY’s Yeji has officially been appointed as the new global brand ambassador for Roger Vivier!

On November 25, the French luxury maison announced that Yeji—who has already been active as a brand ambassador—has now been elevated to the role of global brand ambassador, representing Roger Vivier on an international level.

The announcement comes in celebration of the opening of Maison Vivier. To mark the occasion, the brand honored its longstanding partnership with Yeji during a grand opening event in Paris, where ambassadors gathered for an evening celebrating the maison’s heritage and creativity. Through this new global role, Yeji will continue to collaborate with the brand across major campaigns, events, and a wide range of upcoming projects.

Roger Vivier shared that Yeji perfectly embodies the maison’s enduring values of elegance, creativity, and joie de vivre (joy of living), expressed through her bold yet contemporary sense of style.

Congratulations to Yeji!

