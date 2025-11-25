Lee Jung Jae And Lim Ji Yeon Prepare To Meet Beyond Their Anonymous Usernames In “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, after learning the ugly truth about Yoon Jeong Ho (Jang Gwang) through Wi Jeong Sin, Lim Hyeon Jun took revenge by signing a contract with him and then subtly cutting off all his jobs one by one. Meanwhile, Lim Hyeon Jun’s attempt to distract himself from the thoughts of Wi Jeong Sin by seeking out his anonymous online friend “Have Soul” further piqued curiosity about the ironic dynamic between him and Wi Jeong Sin.

The newly released photos showcase the script reading of Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5, whose cast has finally gathered together after many twists and turns. With Lim Hyeon Jun and even global star Kwon Se Na (Oh Yeon Seo) joining the lineup, director and writer Park Byeong Gi (Jeon Sung Woo) looks absolutely ecstatic. While the cast members exchange greetings with expectant smiles, the lone unhappy expression on lead actor Lim Hyeon Jun’s face adds a comedic touch.

Other photos also capture “Romance Master” Lim Hyeon Jun and “Have Soul” Wi Jeong Sin—their online usernames—preparing for their long-awaited first meeting. Lim Hyeon Jun agonizes over what to wear, while Wi Jeong Sin—looking quite different from her usual self—waits nervously for him. In the earlier teaser, Jeong Sin was heard saying, “I’ll wait for you at the Namsan Observatory,” heightening anticipation over whether the two will finally meet—not as anonymous users on a secondhand-trade app, but as the real Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin.

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

