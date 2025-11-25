Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Jung Ha, And More Stay On High Alert As They Look For New Leads In “Heroes Next Door”

“Heroes Next Door” has unveiled new stills that tease even more intense action and escalating conflicts for tonight’s episode!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture neighborhood youth association leader Kwak Byung Nam (Jin Sun Kyu) and elite engineering student Park Jeong Hwan (Lee Jung Ha) intensely analyzing a dismantled snack bag, hoping to uncover a clue behind the recent string of explosions in their neighborhood. Their laser-focused expressions—true to their backgrounds as a former technical specialist and mortar soldier—reflect their unwavering resolve to protect their community.

Additional stills show supermarket owner Jung Nam Yeon (Kim Ji Hyun) and Kim Soo Il (Heo Joon Seok) racing through a crowd. Jung Nam Yeon’s sharp, calculated gaze—befitting her past as a special operations drill instructor—contrasts with Kim Soo Il’s urgent expression, while the chaotic surroundings hint at the onset of a significant new incident.

Meanwhile, the stills also preview the intense action of Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang), a former special missions agent now working as an insurance investigator. One scene shows him eyeing someone in the darkness with a sharp gaze. Another shows him spending a joyful moment with his daughter Do Yeon while still staying alert to even the slightest sign of danger.

The next episode of “Heroes Next Door” will air on November 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

