Park Ji Hu Closes The Distance With Cho Jun Young Ahead Of Final Episodes Of “Spirit Fingers”

With just one day left until the final episodes of “Spirit Fingers,” the drama has unveiled a new set of heart-fluttering stills featuring Park Ji Hu and Cho Jun Young!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Spoilers

In the previous episode’s ending, Song U Yeon (Park Ji Hu) expressed her insecurity and feelings of inferiority to Nam Gi Jeong (Cho Jun Young), casting a shadow over their romance.

When Gi Jeong asked, “Are you that embarrassed of me?” U Yeon responded, “I wish you wouldn’t act so confidently,” firmly drawing a line. Overwhelmed by insecurity and complicated emotions, she even wondered, “Should I break up with Gi Jeong?” The pre-released preview for the upcoming Episode 11 further hinted at deepening tension between the pair.

However, the latest stills paint a different picture. U Yeon and Gi Jeong stand close enough to hear each other breathe, meeting each other’s gaze with a newfound seriousness and emotional depth.

Most notably, the images reveal a subtle shift in U Yeon—as she’s the one who steps closer to Gi Jeong. Gone is her wavering expression; instead, her eyes now reflect a careful yet steady resolve, as if she’s ready to open her heart sincerely.

This moment, which looks like they’re one second away from a kiss, hints at a turning point that may reshape their relationship, raising anticipation for how the drama will wrap up its coming-of-age story.

The production team shared, “In the final episodes, viewers will see the last chapter of U Yeon’s inner growth as she discovers her own color, as well as Gi Jeong’s unwavering, straightforward romance. We ask for your continued support until the end.”

Episodes 11 and 12 of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 26.

In the meantime, catch up with “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)