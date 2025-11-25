Stray Kids Breaks Personal Records On Billboard 200 With 'KARMA'

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” is their steadiest hit yet on the Billboard 200!

On November 25 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” was now spending its 13th consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “KARMA,” which originally debuted at No. 1, took No. 45 on this week’s chart.

“KARMA” has now charted for 13 consecutive weeks in the top 100 of the Billboard 200, meaning that it has spent the most weeks in the top 100 of any Stray Kids album to date (overtaking the group’s 2023 album “★★★★★ [5-STAR]”).

This week also marks the album’s ninth non-consecutive week in the top 50 of the Billboard 200, making “KARMA” the Stray Kids album to have spent the most weeks in the top 50 of the chart.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to rising to No. 4 on both the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids took No. 24 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 117th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!