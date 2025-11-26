Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Confirmed For New Legal Drama

Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom are set to star in the new SBS drama “Shin Yi Rang’s Law Firm” (literal translation)!

“Shin Yi Rang’s Law Firm” is a quirky yet warm adventure about attorney Shin Yi Rang, who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun as they resolve the grievances of highly unusual clients through the law. Those unusual clients are ghosts, and the story follows the two attorneys as they work to uncover the truth behind them.

Yoo Yeon Seok will play Shin Yi Rang, an attorney who begins seeing ghosts after opening a law office in a building that once housed a shaman. Despite looking reliable on the outside, he is timid and a bit clumsy, but he shows unwavering determination when facing ghost clients with tragic stories.

Most notably, because of a possession phenomenon in which each client’s unique traits seep into his body, he experiences unpredictable changes, becoming a completely different person regardless of the client’s age or gender.

Esom will take on the role of Han Na Hyun, an ace attorney at a major law firm with a 100 percent win rate. For her, winning cases is the only measure of success, and her cold, relentless work style places her at the top of the industry. However, her path changes when she experiences an unexpected loss at the hands of Shin Yi Rang.

At first, she completely dismisses him for claiming he can see ghosts, but she slowly begins to open up as his sincerity and the strange events unfold before her eyes. Behind her cool exterior, wounds are revealed, and she gradually regains the emotional layers of warmth.

The exhilarating teamwork between these two attorneys, each with distinct strengths, is one of the story’s main points of appeal. Shin Yi Rang can hear ghost clients directly and, at times, absorbs their memories and abilities through “possession advocacy,” allowing him to uncover clues at the center of each case. Han Na Hyun then uses logic and the law to interpret those clues, fitting the pieces together. As the two attorneys—once on opposite sides—join forces through a series of cases to pursue the truth, their sharp chemistry becomes even more vivid.

The production team said, “The unexpected three-way collaboration between Shin Yi Rang, who has possession abilities, Han Na Hyun, who has sharp judgment, and ghost clients, each carrying their own stories, delivers laughter, thrill, and heartfelt moments all at once. Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom are the perfect actors to bring this to life 200 percent. With the chemistry between the two and their fresh collaboration, ‘Shin Yi Rang’s Law Firm’ will open a new chapter of divinely entertaining storytelling in SBS’ lineup of refreshing courtroom dramas.”

“Shin Yi Rang’s Law Firm” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026.

