BLACKPINK’s Jennie To Guest On “EXchange 4” As Panel Member

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is set to guest on TVING’s hit dating show “EXchange” Season 4 (also known as “Transit Love”)!

On November 26, a media outlet reported that Jennie is scheduled to appear on “EXchange 4” as a panel guest, with filming planned for December during her break.

In response to the report, the production team confirmed, “It is true that Jennie will appear as a guest,” adding, “We ask for your understanding that we cannot share detailed information about the filming schedule.”

This will be Jennie’s first variety show appearance in a while, following her guest appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” earlier this year. She is currently on BLACKPINK’s world tour “DEADLINE.”

“EXchange 4” brings together former couples who broke up for different reasons. Living under the same roof, they revisit past relationships, meet new people, and search for their own love stories.

