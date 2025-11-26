Won Jin Ah Transforms Into A Prosecutor Seeking Revenge For Her Father In New Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled the first glimpse of Won Jin Ah in character!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows a corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm, and travels 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a Seoul Central District prosecutor who will stop at nothing to get revenge on the person who put her father’s life in danger. Kim Jin Ah is determined, even against overwhelming power, and unexpectedly teams up with Judge Lee Han Young in an unpredictable alliance.

In the newly released stills, Kim Jin Ah shows the confidence of a veteran with her sharp gaze and a variety of expressions. In one still, she reacts with surprise to a phone call, while in another, she smiles wearing her prosecutor’s badge, revealing the passionate side of her character.

In the drama, Won Jin Ah’s portrayal of a revenge-driven character, along with the inner struggle between justice and personal feelings, is set to deepen the narrative.

The production team said, “As this is Won Jin Ah’s first project with MBC, her enthusiasm is remarkable. We hope viewers will be captivated by the fresh charm she brings to the drama.” They added, “Kim Jin Ah, played by Won Jin Ah, is a key character in ‘The Judge Returns,’ so please watch how she helps drive the story forward.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

