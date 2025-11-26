Kim Da Mi Faces A Deadly Disaster In Poster For New Film 'The Great Flood'

Netflix’s upcoming film “The Great Flood” has unveiled an intriguing new poster!

Set in a flooded apartment building, “The Great Flood” is a sci-fi disaster film that portrays humanity’s desperate fight for survival on the last day of Earth.

The newly released main poster shows Anna (Kim Da Mi), an AI researcher and humanity’s last hope, climbing a seemingly endless staircase to escape the surging water below.

Mysterious glowing orange particles falling from above the stairs highlight Anna’s predicament, showing that she must make a choice to save humanity amidst an unprecedented disaster.

By adding an unstoppable disaster to the everyday setting of an apartment building, a space familiar to everyone, “The Great Flood” heightens the sense of realism and shows that disaster can strike ordinary life at any moment.

Director Kim Byung Woo said, “Water is called a ‘water demon’ in disasters, but it is also the source of life. I also thought that if human emotions were expressed visually, they might take the form of a massive, surging wave.”

“The Great Flood” is set to premiere on December 19.

