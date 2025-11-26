Kim Hee Sun And Han Ji Hye Face Off At A Police Station In “No Next Life”

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

Previously on “No Next Life,” Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) clashed with Yang Mi Sook (Han Ji Hye) over co-hosting a home shopping broadcast. After Yang Mi Sook stepped away from the show due to Song Ye Na’s (Go Won Hee) emergency surgery, Jo Na Jung was chosen to co-host again, setting the stage for a tense showdown.

In the upcoming episode, Jo Na Jung and Yang Mi Sook have an unexpected encounter that triggers a rapid emotional shift, creating a showdown between the destined rivals.

In the scene, Jo Na Jung and Yang Mi Sook come face-to-face in the middle of a police station. Jo Na Jung reacts with a stunned, open-mouthed expression, while Yang Mi Sook makes a desperate plea.

Moreover, Yang Mi Sook lies on the floor, her eyes flashing sharply, hinting at what incident might have occurred between her and Jo Na Jung.

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on November 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hee Sun in "Bitter Sweet Hell" with subtitles on Viki:

