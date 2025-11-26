So Ju Yeon Talks About Her Character In Upcoming Drama 'Pro Bono'

So Ju Yeon has talked about her role in the upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge (Jung Kyung Ho) obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer.

So Ju Yeon plays Park Ki Bbeum, a public interest lawyer who becomes completely absorbed once she takes an interest in something. From a young age, she enjoyed “fangirling” across various fields—novels, musicals, comics, and animation—but after taking a liberal arts class by chance, she became fascinated by constitutional law, leading her to become a “law enthusiast.”

Speaking about her first impression of the drama, So Ju Yeon shared, “It’s a story that meaningfully explores the irreplaceable things only humans can do—and that aspect really drew me in.”

She then cited unwavering sincerity as the biggest charm of the character Park Ki Bbeum, saying, “While acting, I wanted to authentically convey this sincerity.” So Ju Yeon went on to explain that she approached the styling with great care to reflect the character’s personality. She remarked, “I wanted Ki Bbeum to blend naturally with the Pro Bono team while still showing her own lively energy, so I added bright accents to her outfits.”

When asked about similarities between herself and her character, she chose empathy without hesitation. “I’m an INFP, so I tend to cry easily. While playing Ki Bbeum, there were so many moments when it was hard to hold back tears while facing the episode protagonists,” she confessed. “The way I empathize is similar to Ki Bbeum, so I was naturally able to immerse myself in her emotions.”

On what viewers can look forward to in the drama, So Ju Yeon remarked, “I hope viewers look forward to the chemistry of the Pro Bono team, as well as the interactions with the main characters in each episode,” adding, “And of course, actor Jung Kyung Ho’s ad-libs and humor will be another huge source of enjoyment.”

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ju Yeon in “Seasons of Blossom”:

Watch Now

Source (1)