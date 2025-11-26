Hong Jong Hyun Makes A Mysterious Move Toward Kim You Jung In “Dear X”

“Dear X” has previewed the upcoming episodes!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Spoilers

Previously on “Dear X,” the public romance between Baek Ah Jin and Heo In Gang (Hwang In Youp) ended tragically. Hong Kyung Sook (Park Seung Tae), who discovered that Baek Ah Jin had intentionally approached Heo In Gang and his family, was caught in an unexpected accident.

Adding to the turmoil, the sudden loss of his grandmother and a breakup notice from his lover pushed Heo In Gang to the edge of his emotions. In response, Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) directed suspicion and criticism at Baek Ah Jin, while Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young) began plotting revenge, preparing to bring Baek Ah Jin down.

Above all, attention focused on the return of Choi Jung Ho (Kim Ji Hun) and Sim Sung Hee (Kim Yi Kyung), who were closely connected with Baek Ah Jin in the early episodes. Moreover, the appearance of a new character, Moon Do Hyuk (Hong Jong Hyun), made a strong impression despite his brief screen time. At the end of episode 8, Moon Do Hyuk’s wild gaze and smile as he silently stared at a photo of Baek Ah Jin raised questions and curiosity about his character.

The stills show Moon Do Hyuk in a perfectly fitted suit with striking features. He approaches Baek Ah Jin, seemingly recognizing her at a glance, and clasps her hand. What Moon Do Hyuk’s true identity is and how his connection with Baek Ah Jin will develop remains to be seen.

Moon Do Hyuk is a wealthy heir and successful businessman who hides dangerous instincts behind a gentle smile. He is a character who stirs Baek Ah Jin’s desires and seeks to claim her.

Hong Jong Hyun said, “Personally, I have a deep affection for the original webtoon, so I was happy to join ‘Dear X’ as the character Moon Do Hyuk. The conversations I had with the director while developing the character, and the time spent on set, will remain cherished memories for a long time.”

He added, “The remaining episodes will unfold a story you won’t be able to take your eyes off, even for a moment, so I hope many viewers will tune in.”

Episodes 9 and 10 of “Dear X” will be released on November 27 via Viki.

Watch “Dear X” with subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)