Park Seo Joon Talks About His Upcoming Drama 'Surely Tomorrow'

Park Seo Joon has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow”!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Park Seo Joon, who is starring in his first TV drama in five years, shared his excitement, saying, “It’s been five years since I last appeared in a TV drama. Looking back, there was a time when I also eagerly waited for dramas that aired twice a week. Thinking that I’ll get to feel that excitement and fun again makes me really look forward to it.”

He continued, “In recent years, I’ve mostly worked on more genre-driven projects, but this time, I was drawn to how closely this story reflects our everyday lives and how relatable it would be to many people. When I received the script, there were many aspects of the young Gyeong Do in his early twenties that I could relate to, and I was intrigued by the opportunity to portray a character’s life from youth to adulthood.”

Park Seo Joon expressed special affection for the character of Gyeong Do, saying, “He’s pure-hearted, and sometimes that makes him seem immature, but he’s steadfast and sincere. The fact that his heart and attitude don’t change over time is what makes Gyeong Do so appealing.”

He added, “Of course, I tried to make subtle adjustments to external aspects like his tone of voice and manner of speech to reflect the passage of time, but what I focused on most during filming was the depth of emotion.”

In conclusion, he commented, “I hope viewers will spend a warm and comforting holiday season together with our drama.”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

