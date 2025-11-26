Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, And Park You Na Share Heartfelt Final Messages As “Spirit Fingers” Ends

With “Spirit Fingers” wrapping up its final episodes today, stars Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, and Park You Na have expressed their gratitude in a heartfelt final farewell to fans.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Park Ji Hu, who portrayed Baby Blue Finger Song U Yeon expressed her gratitude: “It was such a joy to play U Yeon, a character I’ve cherished and grown up with since reading the webtoon in elementary school. When the drama aired, I felt both excitement and worry, but seeing so many viewers warmly follow U Yeon’s journey filled me with overwhelming gratitude.”

Reflecting on her character’s growth, she added, “U Yeon learned to love herself a little more and even to embrace her past self.” She shared a heartfelt hope for viewers as well: “I wish everyone who watched ‘Spirit Fingers’ will also love themselves more and become the main character of their own lives. To every U Yeon out there—fighting!”

Cho Jun Young, who captivated audiences as the alluring yet refreshingly quirky Red Finger Nam Gi Jeong, also shared his thanks. “Playing Gi Jeong, who carries so many different charms, was a big challenge at first,” he admitted. “But thanks to the director, writer, staff, and fellow actors, I was able to finish the role well.” He continued, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who loved and supported Gi Jeong. I’ll work hard to show many new sides of myself in the future, so please look forward to it.”

Choi Bomin, who played the sweet and caring Blue Finger Koo Seon Ho, looked back on his experience with affection. “As the original webtoon is so beloved, I felt both pressure and responsibility when I first met Seon Ho,” he shared. “But I put a lot of thought into building the character, and thanks to the director and my co-stars, Seon Ho became a strong, well-rounded character.”

He added warmly, “Watching the drama brought back so many cherished memories. Thank you sincerely for loving Seon Ho as much as I do—I’ll return with even better performances.”

Finally, Park You Na, who played the bright and lovable Mint Finger Nam Green, reflected on her role, “I was happy to show a new side of myself through Green. As a fan of the original webtoon, every moment from casting to the final shoot felt like an unforgettable gift.” She wrapped up with affection both for fans and for her character: “Thank you to everyone who watched with love each week. Green, don’t get hurt anymore—just stay happy with Seon Ho. Thank you, and I love you.”

Episodes 11 and 12 of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 26.

