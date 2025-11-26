Ahn Eun Jin And Jang Ki Yong Share Sweet Moments In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Previously in the drama, Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim fell in love after sharing an earth-shattering kiss, only to break up due to unavoidable circumstances. However, when Go Da Rim disguises herself as a married woman with a child to get a job at a baby-product company, she unexpectedly reunites with Gong Ji Hyuk as his new team member—leading Ji Hyuk to firmly believe she is a married mom.

Though both Ji Hyuk and Da Rim repeatedly tell themselves they need to forget each other, the undeniable pull between them only grows stronger.

The newly released photos capture Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim alone, surrounded by nature. In the first set of stills, Ji Hyuk’s somewhat wistful gaze and Da Rim’s bright smile draw attention.

In another photo, Go Da Rim appears to be taking a picture of Gong Ji Hyuk. He is captured posing for the picture with a bright smile on his face while making a heart sign with his hands. Viewers are excited to see the two being sweet and affectionate with each other for the first time in a long while since their time on Jeju Island.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episode, the heart-fluttering romantic chemistry between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will shine. We ask viewers to look forward to Ji Hyuk and Da Rim’s sweet moments.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

