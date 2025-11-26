Seo Hyun Jin, Chang Ryul, Lee Si Woo, And Dahyun Portray Blossoming Relationships In “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has unveiled three sets of romantic couple posters!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

The posters capture the moment in which members of one family—who had endured loneliness in their own ways—meet someone new, begin a relationship, and experience their most beautiful, blossoming period of life once again. Their differing ages, emotional maturity, pace of life, and values hint at three distinctive shades of romance that the drama will unravel.

Obstetrician-gynecologist Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin) and music director Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) begin simply as next-door neighbors. The tagline, “My loneliness faded, and that person entered,” poetically sums up Jun Kyung, who had quietly lived with her loneliness for a long time, and Do Hyun, who is the first to truly see it. A small gesture of sharing earphones, gentle gazes leaning closer, and warm smiles spreading quietly across their faces capture the subtle spark of comfort and warmth forming between them.

In their 30s, they believe themselves to be adults, yet still struggle with emotions and relationships. Their journey toward a romance that feels grounded, sincere, and grown will be one of the drama’s central arcs.

Meanwhile, Seo Jun Kyung’s father Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung)—weary from everyday life and newly retired from both work and family responsibilities—meets Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea) as his guide during a solo trip. Their relationship deepens into one described by the line, “She, who carries the same sorrow as me, embraced my sorrow.”

Jin Ho, who had unknowingly suppressed his emotions, finds quiet comfort in Ja Yeong, who accepts the spaces he left unspoken. Their connection, steeped in years of unspoken pain and unspoken healing, suggests a mature romance of two adults in their 50s—subtle yet deeply resonant.

Lastly, the poster featuring Seo Jun Kyung’s brother Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo) and Ji Hye On (TWICE’s Dahyun) bursts with youthful energy. Cheek-to-cheek grins, playful pokes, and natural arm-in-arm closeness reflect the ease between two people who have been friends since kindergarten—comfortable yet blooming with new excitement.

For Jun Seo—lost in uncertainty about the future and weighed down by a turbulent home life—Hye On is someone he can rely on even more than family. The tagline “She recognized the parts of me even I didn’t know,” foreshadows the moment he begins to see her differently. Together, they will portray the youthful, delicate romance that forms somewhere between friendship and love.

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

