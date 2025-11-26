“Dynamite Kiss” Signals The Start Of A Full-Fledged Love Triangle Between Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, And Kim Mu Jun

“Dynamite Kiss” has teased a love triangle between its characters in tonight’s episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Starting from tonight’s broadcast of Episode 5, Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun)—Da Rim’s friend of 20 years who currently pretends to be her husband—officially steps into the picture, kicking off a full-fledged love triangle between Ji Hyeok, Da Rim, and Sun Woo.

In the previously released preview for Episode 5, Ji Hyeok, Da Rim, and Sun Woo are seen riding the elevator together—Sun Woo firmly holding Da Rim’s hand, Da Rim flustered and uneasy, and Ji Hyeok watching the pair with an unreadable gaze.

The production team commented, “Starting with tonight’s Episode 5, the love triangle truly begins. Sun Woo’s presence will bring a meaningful shift to the emotional dynamic between Ji Hyeok and Da Rim. Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, and Kim Mu Jun switch effortlessly between comedy and heart-fluttering romance, raising the tension beautifully throughout the story. We hope viewers look forward to seeing just how charming their chemistry can be—funny when it needs to be, romantic when it matters most.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)