Kim You Jung Turns To Hong Jong Hyun As Her Next Move To Rise To The Top In “Dear X”

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Previously on “Dear X,” Baek Ah Jin faced the brink of a downfall. Heo In Gang’s (Hwang In Youp) grandmother, Hong Kyung Sook (Park Seung Tae), who learned that Baek Ah Jin intentionally approached Heo In Gang to use him, suffered an unexpected accident. Grieving the absence of his grandmother and his breakup with Baek Ah Jin, Heo In Gang met a tragic end. After hearing about Heo In Gang, Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young) vowed revenge, consumed by anger and resentment toward Baek Ah Jin.

However, the situation shifts with the appearance of Moon Do Hyuk (Hong Jong Hyun). In the newly released still, Baek Ah Jin and Moon Do Hyuk face each other at a dangerously close distance, exchanging subtle looks as they try not to reveal their true intentions. What may unfold as Baek Ah Jin’s ambition to rise higher collides with Moon Do Hyuk’s obsession to claim her remains to be seen.

In contrast to Baek Ah Jin, who appears poised for a glamorous comeback, more stills show Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) sitting on the asphalt in dust-covered clothes. Earlier, Kim Jae Oh had been threatened by a mysterious group pursuing Baek Ah Jin, and at the end of episode 8, a scene showed Moon Do Hyuk receiving a report on Kim Jae Oh’s movements. This raises the question of whether Moon Do Hyuk is the one who put the two in danger, and, among the three men surrounding Baek Ah Jin, who might become her savior.

In the upcoming episodes, Baek Ah Jin confronts CEO Seo Mi Ri, who is trying to bring her down. But Baek Ah Jin refuses to fall and prepares to strike back, while Moon Do Hyuk decides to help Baek Ah Jin make a fresh start.

Episodes 9 and 10 of “Dear X” will be released on November 27 via Viki.

