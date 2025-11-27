Nam Ji Hyun Is A Physician By Day And Thief By Night In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled the first glimpse of Nam Ji Hyun in character!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Hong Eun Jo, a female physician and thief known as Gil Dong. Though Hong Eun Jo is an eolnyeo—the daughter of a noble father and a commoner mother—she has a strong character and does not easily yield to the powerful. She looks after the weak with care, embodying the era’s ideal of being strong against the strong, gentle with the weak.

By day, she is the angel of Hyeminseo Clinic, caring for the sick, and by night, she becomes the thief Gil Dong, stealing from corrupt officials to help the people. While leading this busy life, an unexpected event changes Hong Eun Jo’s fate: she becomes entwined with Prince Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), who has been chasing Gil Dong.

The stills capture the dual life of Hong Eun Jo, the people’s beloved female physician. By day, she shares warmth with others through a bright, sun-like smile, but by night, she holds Gil Dong’s mask in her hand, revealing a solemn expression.

Another still shows a new side of Hong Eun Jo, dressed in a fine silk gown. Radiating an elegance equal to that of a noble family’s young lady, curiosity is growing about the story behind how Hong Eun Jo inevitably became Gil Dong, the righteous thief and friend of the people.

Nam Ji Hyun, a historical drama powerhouse, is set to bring Hong Eun Jo’s story to life with her natural emotion and strong character work.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

