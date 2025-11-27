Choo Young Woo And Shin Sia Share Splendid Memories Together In New Romance Film

Upcoming film “Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal translation) has unveiled heart-fluttering new stills!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to restore her memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

The newly released stills capture a range of everyday moments from Jae Won riding the bus on his way to school to Seo Yoon standing alone by the sea and sketching in the classroom during a break.

In particular, the sweet image of Jae Won looking after Seo Yoon by tying her shoelaces along with a date scene in which they stand side by side blowing soap bubbles subtly reveal how their relationship inches closer.

Their feelings are conveyed through small gestures and warm facial expressions, stirring curiosity about what kind of resonance their youthful yet romantic journey will leave.

Check out more stills below!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” will hit theaters on December 24.

