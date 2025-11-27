Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Confirmed For Drama Remake Of 'Spellbound'

Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong are set to star in a new occult romance drama!

“Spellbound” (working title) is a drama remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound” starring Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Park Chul Min, Kim Hyun Sook, Lee Mi Do, and more. The drama is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership.

Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, the heiress of one of Korea’s top conglomerates and the CEO of a luxury hotel. With stunning beauty and undeniable aura of wealth, she seems to have everything, but she hides a fatal secret: she can see ghosts.

Yang Se Jong takes on the role of ace prosecutor Ma Gang Wook. Ma Gang Wook is the complete package, possessing a strong physique, a sharp mind, and a righteous character—the essential virtues of a prosecutor. He treats principles as sacrosanct and, with unwavering resolve in the face of injustice, pursues cases to the very end and brings them to a close.

Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook weave in and out of each other’s lives through a series of encounters that seem coincidental yet fated, forming a unique relationship.

The production team commented, “’Spellbound’ is an occult romance that follows a woman who sees ghosts but isn’t afraid and the man who, because of her, comes face to face with an unexpected world.” They added, “Cheon Yeo Ri’s mysterious ability and Ma Gang Wook’s forensic instincts will interlock to deliver thrilling catharsis.”

“Spellbound” is set to premiere via tvN in 2026. Stay tuned!

