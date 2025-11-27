Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin's New Drama 'Spring Fever' Confirms Premiere Date + Shares First Look Of Script Reading

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Spring Fever” is a spring romance that will thaw the frozen hearts of teacher Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), emotionally cold, and the passionate man Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun).

The script reading was attended by director Park Won Guk, writer Kim Ah Jeong, and cast members including Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Seon Jae Gyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young), a key figure whose unpredictable actions shake up the town. He fully immersed himself in the role, bringing subtlety to Seon Jae Gyu while adding a flavorful local dialect true to his Busan roots, which brought laughter to the session.

Lee Joo Bin perfectly transformed into Yoon Bom, a high school teacher who piques the curiosity of the townspeople. She gave her own take on Yoon Bom, the “outsider teacher” with a gentle heart beneath a cold exterior. From the very first script reading, Lee Joo Bin and Ahn Bo Hyun displayed spectacular romantic-comedy chemistry.

Meanwhile, Cha Seo Won transformed into Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer.

Cho Jun Young, playing Seon Han Gyeol, Jae Gyu’s only nephew and the top student at Shinsu High School, and Lee Jae In, as Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student and Han Gyeol’s anti-fan, brought youthful romance to the story, balancing rivalry and excitement.

In addition, Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki, appearing as Shinsu High teachers, delivered standout performances expected to further elevate the drama’s appeal.

After the script reading, Ahn Bo Hyun said, “The drama features characters with visuals we’ve never seen before, and the script was really fun. I was drawn to playing the uncle for the first time and delivering lines in the dialect. I think it will be a drama that [viewers] can watch while laughing along.”

Lee Joo Bin highlighted “the beautiful scenery, refreshing village landscapes, and witty humor” as key points, adding, “It’s not just about Jae Gyu and Bom—the back-and-forth between students and teachers is fun, and there’s a hidden character whose appearance adds another layer of enjoyment.”

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

