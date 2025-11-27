Ahn Eun Jin Makes A Shocking Drunken Confession To Jang Ki Yong In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

The last broadcast marked the beginning of a love square between Gong Ji Hyeok, Go Da Rim, Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun), and Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi).

The newly released stills depict Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim, who seem to have grown closer. The photos show Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim sitting side by side in front of a pretty shop at night. Go Da Rim, who appears to have dozed off, is captured resting her head on Ji Hyeok’s shoulder, while Ji Hyeok quietly sits beside her, offering her his shoulder. His gaze, whether fixed on her or deliberately averted, shows a complex mix of emotions—tenderness, an irresistible pull, and confusion.

The thrilling tension between the two as they sit together draws attention. The moment evokes a fluttering excitement comparable to their earth-shattering kiss from their first meeting. Since viewers already know that the two like each other but are unable to express their true feelings, they are expected to become highly immersed in this scene.

The production team of “Dynamite Kiss” stated, “In the upcoming episode, Go Da Rim confesses her true feelings to Ji Hyeok in her drunken state, saying, ‘I’ll only let myself waver until today.’ This confession is expected to bring significant change to Gong Ji Hyeok’s heart, which has been torn between getting closer to and distancing himself from Go Da Rim. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will raise viewers’ heart rates with a tender yet heart-wrenching performance that contrasts with the bright and bubbly side they’ve shown so far. We ask for your interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

