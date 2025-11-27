Ji Sung And Park Hee Soon Take Opposite Sides In New Drama 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has teased the rivalry between Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm and winds up traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, who returns to his earlier days as a solo judge after being labeled a corrupt judge, while Park Hee Soon portrays Kang Shin Jin, a criminal presiding judge racing toward the top of the power hierarchy.

Newly released stills of the two characters offer a glimpse of the drama’s tension. Lee Han Young, who is exploited as a slave judge by Haenal Law Firm and ends up facing an unjust situation, gets a second chance at life when he returns to his role as a solo judge at the Chungnam District Court from 10 years earlier. Determined to make the right choices this time, he pursues justice, but Kang Shin Jin stands firmly in his way.

Meanwhile, Kang Shin Jin is an ambitious figure who will stop at nothing to reach the top of the judiciary. To carry out his plans, he reaches out to the prominent judge Lee Han Young, but Han Young, having returned to 10 years earlier, quietly watches his intentions without showing that he knows. Even during a calm meal, the two men’s gazes reveal unspoken motivations.

The two men, each pursuing a different sense of justice, are set to build a precarious relationship that blurs the line between ally and enemy. All eyes are on the face-off between Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon and the emotional impact it will create in the drama.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Source (1)