Seo Hyun Jin And Chang Ryul’s First Encounter Is Pure Awkward In New Drama “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has teased the first encounter of Seo Hyun Jin and Chang Ryul!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays obstetrician-gynecologist Seo Jun Kyung, while Chang Ryul plays music director Ju Do Hyun.

Obstetrician Jun Kyung experiences the joy of new life every day. Yet she always keeps a step back from those emotions. The loneliness she has ignored and pushed aside has begun to take over even her feelings. On a day that starts with caffeine and ends with alcohol, another dull day passes.

One night, as she stops by a convenience store late at night to buy a beer on her way home, an unexpected event interrupts her familiar routine. This marks the thrilling first encounter between Jun Kyung and Do Hyun.

The stills show Jun Kyung pausing in a dark neighborhood alley, sensing someone nearby, and the subtle distance between her and Do Hyun, who is mistakenly seen as an unexpected pursuer.

A stranger suddenly follows her in the late-night alley, and Jun Kyung’s tense facial expression is like a scene from a thriller. But it turns out to be Do Hyun, a familiar neighborhood resident, wearing a hoodie and carrying milk and bananas. He shows no sign of threat, yet his quirky presence leaves the lingering impression of, “Who is this guy?”

The production team said, “From Jun Kyung and Do Hyun’s first meeting, the scene captures the fun of the genre. On an ordinary walk home, they notice each other for the first time, creating subtle tension and awkwardness. This also marks the start of a very realistic ‘next-door romance.’”

They added, “On the surface, they seem indifferent and straightforward, but their subtly tangled emotions will make their relationship even more interesting and appealing. Please show lots of interest leading up to the first broadcast.”

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

