So Ji Sub’s New Drama About Former Secret Agents Confirms Cast Lineup With Choi Dae Hoon And Yoon Kyung Ho

So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho will be teaming up for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Manager Kim” (literal title)!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Manager Kim” is an action-noir drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary office worker who has been living quietly as a common citizen—until his beloved daughter goes missing. To save her, he reveals a secret that must never come to light and risks everything in the process.

So Ji Sub stars as the titular Manager Kim, Min Ji’s father. On the surface, he’s just an employee at a small savings bank—but he was once a North Korean special operative dispatched on countless missions. Now the North’s most-wanted blacklisted agent and a living time bomb, his existence must never be known in the South.

Choi Dae Hoon plays Sung Han Soo, a former taekwondo gold medalist and father of Tae Hoon. Renowned for his 1440-degree spinning kick, he now runs a neighborhood taekwondo studio, hiding his past life as a secret agent following retirement.

Yoon Kyung Ho joins the cast as Park Jin Chul, father of Da Bin. Park Jin Chul was once a legendary force on battlefields that even the nation could not control—yet nothing makes him prouder than being known simply as “Da Bin’s dad,” the ultimate doting father.

“Manager Kim” is set to premiere in 2026.

