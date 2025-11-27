Kim Yo Han And Hwang Bo Reum Byeol Are Moments Away From A Kiss In “LOVE.exe”

Wavve’s original series “LOVE.exe” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

Previously in episodes 5 through 8, the story depicted gradual changes in Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San’s relationship. Ju Yeon San began paying attention to Kang Min Hak’s relationship with Jinny (Bang Minah), while Kang Min Hak’s behavior toward Ju Yeon San also changed, signaling that their relationship was about to enter a new phase.

In the newly released stills, Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San are captured moments away from a kiss. Their intensely focused gazes and close physical proximity suggest that their emotional connection has reached a new turning point. The image of Kang Min Hak boldly stepping toward Ju Yeon San hints at their blossoming romance, heightening anticipation.

Another set of stills depicts a commotion in the middle of the department lounge. Ju Yeon San, Yang Na Rae (Kwon Young Eun), and Kang Dong Won (Minseo) are shown having a tense confrontation with some students from the modeling department, while Kang Min Hak is captured in the background with a complex facial expression, heightening curiosity about the full story of the incident. One image depicts a scuffle with a mysterious figure wearing a cat mask.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episode, Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San’s relationship will deepen significantly, adding more excitement. Ju Yeon San will also face a crisis at school. Please watch to see what Kang Min Hak will do to resolve the crisis.”

The next episode of “LOVE.exe” will air on November 27.

