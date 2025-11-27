Ahn Eun Jin, Jang Ki Yong, Kim Mu Jun, And Woo Davi Dive Into A Full-Fledged Love Square In “Dynamite Kiss”

A full-fledged love square will officially begin in “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the romance dynamic expanded beyond Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim—now joined by Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) and Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi), signaling the start of a love square.

Gong Ji Hyeok, convinced that Go Da Rim is a married woman with a child, attempts to suppress his growing feelings for her—but finds himself unable to escape the pull. Da Rim is no different—though she likes him, her false identity forces her to hide her heart.

Meanwhile, Kim Sun Woo, Da Rim’s friend of 20 years who is currently posing as her fake husband, slowly begins to recognize his own feelings for her. To make things even more complicated, Yoo Ha Young—a bold chaebol heiress who knows Sun Woo is a single father—dives headfirst into her one-sided crush. Adding fuel to the fire, Ha Young and Gong Ji Hyeok are also set up for an arranged marriage under pressure from their parents.

With every relationship tangled, Episode 6—airing tonight—will push the four leads head-to-head as their feelings collide.

The production team commented, “The romance line will shift from a triangle to a square. Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Mu Jun, and Woo Davi will bring charm and rhythm to the story with their lively performances, while also portraying each character’s emotions with detail. Please look forward to the thrilling and tender four-way romance and the chemistry between the actors.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)