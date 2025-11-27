Jung Woo Sung Is A Tenacious Prosecutor Driven By Obsessive Resolve In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has released new stills of Jung Woo Sung in character!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The newly revealed character stills capture Jung Woo Sung as Jang Geon Young—a single-minded prosecutor who digs relentlessly into cases with near-obsessive determination.

Jang Geon Young is a character who became a prosecutor purely through his own strength despite harsh circumstances. Behind his hearty smile lies unwavering tenacity, and while investigating sensitive national cases, he begins to suspect Baek Ki Tae, a NIS deputy director who seeks to treat the nation as a business and seize wealth and power.

The newly released stills spotlight different facets of Jang Geon Young, highlighting his cold, serious presence along with scenes rich in raw atmosphere and tension.

In one image, Jang Geon Young sits alone in a dim room wearing a headset, fully focused, creating an atmosphere like the calm center of a silent battlefield. In contrast, another shot shows him outdoors, sweat on his face and eyes burning with intensity, revealing a rugged and sharp energy that hints at the fierce determination hidden beneath his unassuming appearance.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

