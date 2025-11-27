Watch: Sooyoung Battles Fan Admiration And Suspicion As Bias Kim Jae Yeong Faces Murder Allegation In “I DOL I”

The upcoming drama “I DOL I” has unveiled a new teaser!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The new teaser opens with Do Ra Ik—center of the 11-year veteran idol group Gold Boys—glittering with perfection under the spotlight. Yet the narration, “What people love isn’t me. It’s Gold Boys’ Do Ra Ik,” exposes the shadow behind his glamorous life. His world turns upside down when a band member is found murdered, and the teaser captures Ra Ik hysterically sobbing while cradling his bloodied bandmate’s body.

The cheers of his fans now turn into cold accusations that brand him a killer. The sight of him shifting from a sparkling stage to a dim interrogation room deepens the tragedy.

At the same time, Maeng Se Na is torn—her unwavering admiration clashing with doubt. Though she mutters to herself, “Ra Ik would never do something like that,” she cannot shake the suspicion that lingers as a lawyer. In a world where everyone has turned their back on him, Do Ra Ik’s desperate question, “Which side are you on—me?” feels painfully fragile, as though he’s grasping at the last remaining thread of trust.

Se Na’s heartfelt confession, “I just want to love him freely like before,” further raises questions about how their relationship will unfold. With Ra Ik, who is used to hiding his true self beneath the idol mask, and Se Na forced to conceal her true feelings behind professionalism, the question becomes: how will the two fight to prove his innocence?

“I DOL I” is set to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

