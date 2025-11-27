2025 MAMA AWARDS Releases Official Statement Regarding Ceremony Following Hong Kong Fire

A decision has been made regarding the 2025 MAMA AWARDS.

On November 26, a massive fire spread through an apartment complex in Hong Kong, killing at least 50 people and hundreds of people still missing as of November 27.

Following conflicting reports on what measures will be taken for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS, scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29 at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, CJ ENM released an official statement on the evening of November 27:

Hello. This is the 2025 MAMA AWARDS. We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the fire accident in Hong Kong. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those, including the bereaved families, who are experiencing hardship through great loss and anxiety. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS will add a “Support Hong Kong” message to create a time to share in the sorrow and commemorate, and we intend to contribute our efforts through donations to support the victims. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS believes in the power of music to heal and unite. We are carefully preparing the overall stage composition and proceedings to ensure that it becomes a ceremony that conveys comfort and hope, rather than just dazzling productions. We hope that music can bring even a small amount of comfort and courage to everyone’s hearts. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS promises to be a responsible event that does its utmost until the very end.

Soompi offers condolences to everyone who has been affected by the fire in Hong Kong.

Source (1)