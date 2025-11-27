Watch: Celebrity Judge Jung Kyung Ho Gets Reassigned To A Warm Yet Chaotic 'Pro Bono' Team In New Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled its main trailer!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The main trailer opens with Kang David standing confidently in the nation’s largest and most prestigious courtroom. As he gets outside, visitors stop him for photos, and the trailer showcases his daily life as a “celebrity judge.” Proudly calling himself “the nation’s judge,” Kang David appears to live a satisfying and happy life.

However, his peace is short-lived. Just as he is on the verge of a promotion to Supreme Court Justice, he discovers a box labeled “apples” in the trunk of his car—but actually filled tightly with stacks of cash. Realizing something is terribly wrong, he falls into shock, screaming, “No!” in despair.

Soon after, he is assigned—against his will—to lead the firm’s pro bono team, overseen by CEO Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young). As he struggles to accept his sudden demotion, his new teammates — Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon), Jang Young Sil (Yoon Na Moo), Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won), and Hwang Joon Woo (Kang Hyung Suk)—welcome him with bright enthusiasm, making his situation all the more bittersweet.

Kang David’s new daily life grows more hectic and unpredictable. Facing diverse clients from all walks of life, he travels endlessly between rural villages and busy cities, racing through one on-site investigation after another. By the end of the trailer, his confident statement, “I’m Attorney Kang David. Brace yourselves,” signals the beginning of a drastic transformation, with the once-elite judge stepping into the trenches as a public defender.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

