Stray Kids' "LALALALA" Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 300 Million Views
Another Stray Kids music video has reached 300 million views!
The group’s music video for “LALALALA” surpassed 300 million views on November 28 at 3:16 a.m. KST. This is about two years and 18 days since the music video’s release on November 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. KST.
“LALALALA” is Stray Kids’ fifth music video to hit 300 million views following “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Thunderous,” and “MANIAC.”
Congratulations to Stray Kids!
Watch the “LALALALA” music video again below: