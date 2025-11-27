IVE's Jang Won Young And Lee Jun Young To Host 2025 Music Bank Global Festival In Japan

KBS’s 2025 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan has revealed its MCs!

On November 28, KBS officially announced that IVE’s Jang Won Young and Lee Jun Young would be hosting this year’s show.

This year’s Music Bank Global Festival in Japan will be held over two nights on December 13 and 14 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, making it the first K-pop concert ever to be held at the venue.

Jang Won Young and Lee Jun Young will be hosting both nights of the 2025 Music Bank Global Festival on December 13 and 14.

Day 1 of the year-end music festival will feature performances by ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, ILLIT, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, and IDID. Meanwhile, TVXQ’s Yunho, Stray Kids, NiziU, IVE, &TEAM, xikers, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, NCT WISH, NEXZ, izna, KiiiKiii, and CORTIS will all take the stage on Day 2.

Although the performances will be filmed on December 13 and 14, the 2025 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan will air as a one-night special on KBS 2TV on December 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

